Many of the trends now projected to be an integral component of marketing strategies in 2023 revolve around the use of social media networks and the rapid advance of technology. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Many of the trends now projected to be an integral component of marketing strategies in 2023 revolve around the use of social media networks and the rapid advance of technology. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

IT’S YOUR BUSINESS: Trends that will shape 2023

By Joe Smith

Special to the Record

In doing research for this column I looked back at some of the trends that have been highlighted over the past 10 years.

What was interesting is the fact that in the world of marketing and communications it seems a number of them are still hitting the trending lists while newer strategies have now risen to prominence.

For example, in 2013 one of the key trends was the increasing use of social media by consumers and the opportunity to use these networks to build better relationships with customers. Many of the trends now projected to be an integral component of marketing strategies in 2023 revolve around the use of social media networks and the rapid advance of technology.

When it comes to social media and technology the trends focus on the use of voice search, SEO, video marketing and the ability to optimize the use of mobile devices to name just a few. In particular smartphones through the use of such strategies as push notifications. According to some research studies, more app users are comfortable with allowing companies to send them notifications of exclusive promotions, proximity alerts, and invitations which in itself is a growing trend.

While there may be an emphasis on voice search there is a growing trend to focus on visualization in messaging. The old adage that a picture is worth a thousand words is still relevant as 65 per cent of people are visual learners and their brains according to some psychological studies process visuals 60,000 times faster than text.

But all is not focused on technology. Customer experience is one area that will continue to trend. The thinking now is that rather than trying to convince people to buy your product or service the goal is to give them exceptional customer experiences that will ensure they keep coming back.

Another trend that is continuing to build over the past few years is the changing mindset of consumers as they deal with environmental and ethical issues. Many companies have already shifted to operating using more sustainable practices to reduce their environmental impact. In addition, many are emphasizing their commitment to dealing with social issues such as equality and diversity. In the future customers will gravitate more toward companies that share their values.

While each industry or business will be impacted by trends within its own sphere of activity, there is one trend that will become an important component of any marketing plan. The ability to ensure that every aspect of your operation is customer focused and that all of your efforts are integrated across all areas or departments of your business and marketing channels.

Marketing trends may come and go but the basics of your success remain the same… understand the needs of your customers and communicate with them in a manner that is clear and above all consistent.

Joe Smith is a communications consultant and an accomplished fine artist. He can be reached via email at joesmith@shaw.ca

BusinessColumnist

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian airlines come in at low end of on-time performance: analytics firm

Just Posted

Sean Hayes completes a 560 kg (1,235 lb) lift, breaking the previous World Record of 550 kg (1,213 lb) set in 2020. Photo supplied
Comox Valley 2022 Year In Review: April

The Immigrant Welcome Centre's welcoming communities coalition coordinator, Julie Keumbehdjian is inviting the public to hear the experiences of new immigrants to Vancouver Island Jan. 25. Photo courtesy Immigrant Welcome Centre
Immigrant Welcome Centre holding collaborative event on immigrant experiences

An unidentified member of the United States Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles aircrew pets a dog on board his helicopter after the dog was airlifted from a sailboat that had washed onto rocks off Vancouver Island in a Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, handout photo. A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the USCG. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United States Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man, 2 dogs, from stricken sailboat off Vancouver Island

Bob Castle’s Under The Glacier cartoon for Jan. 26, 2022
The best of Bob Castle’s Under The Glacier in 2022