Marvellous Merville Hall Christmas Craft Fair coming Nov. 26

This year, the Marvellous Merville Hall Christmas Craft Fair is Saturday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year, we will be open on the same weekend as the Dove Creek Christmas Craft Fair so there should be some busy cross traffic generated.

The hall will be full of vendors upstairs as well as vendors in the downstairs rooms. In addition, there will be overflow tables in the beautiful little blue church, beside the hall, so make sure you visit the church as well. Both buildings will be chock full of delightful crafts for your shopping pleasure so be sure to get there early to get the best choice of Christmas bonbons.

The hall and church will be warm, well-lit, and inviting. The kitchen will be open and everyone will be jolly. Who could ask for more?

Coffee, tea, juice, water, and food, will be available from the canteen.

