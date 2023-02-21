Mid-Island farmers to ‘connect’ at Merville Hall

The Mid Island Farmers Institute will be hosting “Farmer Connect” at the Merville Hall from 1-4 p.m. on both Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26.

After years of being apart through the pandemic and climate events, farmers in the Comox Valley are joining together to plan and support each other’s growth.

The Mid Island Farmers’ Institute (MIFI) is hosting “Farmer Connect” at the Merville Hall from 1-4 p.m. on both Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26.

With more than 12 sessions, there will be information and opportunities for both established farmers and farm-curious.

“We are so looking forward to connecting with each other and welcoming new producers to the Valley,” said MIFI president, Diane Jackson. “A lot has changed over the last few years, there’s so much to learn, and we know that farmers learn so much more in discussion with each other.”

Session topics include beekeeping, flower production, seed saving for farmers, and innovative tools for vegetable production. But the real buzz amongst growers is the Meat Production Panel, featuring Small Scale Meat Producer president Julia Smith, who is coming all the way from Merritt to facilitate a panel on small-scale meat production.

The opportunity to exchange knowledge and support growers caught the eye of the provincial and federal government which have financially sponsored the event through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

A mini trade show of businesses and services offered to farmers will be set up in the main hall. Farmers are also asked to bring excess seed and books for an exchange table.

Once the Saturday sessions are over, farmers are encouraged to meet at Gladstone Brewing at 6 p.m. for a social evening sponsored by Organic BC and the Comox Valley Organic Growers Collective.

Producers curious about certified organic production can meet other growers and get their questions answered.

Tickets are $10 in advance at Eventbrite or $15 at the door. For more information, please visit www.midislandfarmersinsitute.com or email midislandfarmersinstiute@gmail.com

