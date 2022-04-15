New mobile Finnish sauna service in the Comox Valley brings the experience to your door

Unit will be at Comox Lake on Easter Monday

The Nomadic Sauna is an authentic mobile Finnish sauna available for rent. Photo supplied

Tanja Mortyn will bring the heat – right to your home.

Mortyn has recently started a new business in the Comox Valley. Nomadic Sauna is an authentic, wood-burning Finnish sauna on wheels.

The website, nomadicsauna.ca has all the details for various rental packages, including “The Ultimate overnight Package,” which includes charcuterie platter and kombucha (serves four), chairs, towels, robes and a propane fire bowl.

The Nomadic Sauna will be at the boat launch on the Cumberland side of Comox Lake Easter Monday, April 18, for groups sessions (maximum four people), with 20 per cent of the $125 session going towards the Cumberland Lake Wilderness Society.

“We will have the sauna hot and ready for our guests and offer a cooling area with four chairs and propane fire bowl,” said Mortyn. “Experience the unmatched joy of a hot sauna followed by a swim in Comox Lake.”

The Comox Lake sessions are 75 minutes each and must be booked in advance. Go to nomadicsauna.ca/mobile-sauna-service for all the details.

