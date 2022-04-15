The Nomadic Sauna is an authentic mobile Finnish sauna available for rent. Photo supplied

The Nomadic Sauna is an authentic mobile Finnish sauna available for rent. Photo supplied

New mobile Finnish sauna service in the Comox Valley brings the experience to your door

Unit will be at Comox Lake on Easter Monday

Tanja Mortyn will bring the heat – right to your home.

Mortyn has recently started a new business in the Comox Valley. Nomadic Sauna is an authentic, wood-burning Finnish sauna on wheels.

The website, nomadicsauna.ca has all the details for various rental packages, including “The Ultimate overnight Package,” which includes charcuterie platter and kombucha (serves four), chairs, towels, robes and a propane fire bowl.

The Nomadic Sauna will be at the boat launch on the Cumberland side of Comox Lake Easter Monday, April 18, for groups sessions (maximum four people), with 20 per cent of the $125 session going towards the Cumberland Lake Wilderness Society.

“We will have the sauna hot and ready for our guests and offer a cooling area with four chairs and propane fire bowl,” said Mortyn. “Experience the unmatched joy of a hot sauna followed by a swim in Comox Lake.”

The Comox Lake sessions are 75 minutes each and must be booked in advance. Go to nomadicsauna.ca/mobile-sauna-service for all the details.

BusinessComox Valley

Previous story
Woodfibre LNG moves ahead with Squamish B.C. natural gas terminal

Just Posted

The Nomadic Sauna is an authentic mobile Finnish sauna available for rent. Photo supplied
New mobile Finnish sauna service in the Comox Valley brings the experience to your door

Left to right: Jessica Aldred, executive director of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation, Lindsey James from North Island Hospital Comox Valley campus (CVH), Shelagh Kantor from CVH, Lezlie Chasse from Peninsula Co-op, Murray Endert from CVH, and Wendy Gibson from CVH as Peninsula Co-op presents a $5,000 cheque to the CVHF for the purchase of a Resusci Anne, used in training.
Comox Valley gives back

Musical performances are one of many ways to be entertained at the Filberg Festival in Comox, happening this year July 29-31. File photo
Comox’s Filberg Festival announces 2022 entertainment lineup

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are set to be back in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Snowbirds set to arrive in the Comox Valley