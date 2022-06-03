New owners to carry on Courtenay business name

Past and present owners of Graham’s Jewellers on 5th Street, from left: James Graham, Wendy Graham, Valerie Graham, Richard Graham, Melanie Coulter and Greg Chadwick. Scott Stanfield photo

Graham’s Jewellers is now owned by a couple who don’t bear the last name on the sign and the electric clock outside the store at 261 5th St.

Nevertheless, the long-running business in downtown Courtenay will continue to operate under the name, Graham’s Jewellers.

The jewelry and giftware store has a long family history. Richard Graham had purchased the business from Walter Crosby and opened the store in 1970, after Richard had worked for Crosby.

“He (Richard) apprenticed under Mr. Crosby as a watchmaker, starting in 1951,” said James Graham, Richard’s son. “Mr. Crosby retired and my dad bought it.”

The business had previously been called Simms and Sons, and then Crosby’s, before it became Graham’s Jewellers — all at the same location. The clock was installed in 1951.

“Harry Simms was my dad’s uncle,” James said.

“His father had owned it before him, too, so there’s two generations of Simms,” said Valerie Graham, Richard’s wife. “Charles Simms opened his store in 1918.”

James and his wife Wendy took over the business in 1988. They have sold the store to Melanie Coulter and Greg Chadwick, who took over Tuesday, May 31.

“We’ve had lots of loyal customers,” said James, who will continue at the store during the transition period. “We’ve had tremendous support from the Valley and surrounding areas as well. We get lots of people from Powell River, Qualicum, Campbell River.”



