New veterinary hospital opens in Courtenay

Island Tides Veterinary Hospital is located at 101-2435 Mansfield Drive in Courtenay. Photo supplied The Island Tides team: (from left) Dr. Laura Davenport-Scherr, Dr. Alexandra Muzzin, Dr. Krista Huxham. Photo supplied

On Wednesday, March 8, Island Tides Veterinary Hospital officially opened its doors to patients.

Island Tides Veterinary Hospital is locally owned and operated by Drs. Alexandra Muzzin, Laura Davenport-Scherr, and Krista Huxham. They are a full-service family veterinarian offering wellness, medical, surgical, dental, and rehabilitation services for dogs and cats.

Island Tides Veterinary Hospital is based on a low-stress approach to veterinary medicine and its ‘Fear Free Certified’ team focuses on providing high-quality medical care to pets in the Comox Valley.

“We wanted to create a space where our clients felt great about bringing their pets to see us, and often that process starts at home,” Muzzin said. “Through a custom assessment of your pet before their appointment, we hope to eliminate or significantly decrease stress during their visit. Ultimately, this improves the healing process and the experience for the pet and owner.”

Drs. Muzzin, Davenport, and Huxham are excited to meet and renew relationships with Comox Valley pets and their families.

Island Tides Veterinary Hospital is located at 101-2435 Mansfield Drive in Courtenay, beside the Whistle Stop Pub. Find out more at www.islandtidesvet.ca, or give them a call at 778-647-ITVH(4884).

Island Tides is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

After-hours emergency care is not available, but Island Tides will accept urgent care patients during regular hours of operation.

