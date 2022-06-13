Work on renovations continues at Sooke Harbour House. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)

No timeline for completion of historic Sooke Harbour House renovations

Iconic south Island restaurant undergoing a makeover aimed to add 30 or 40 years

There is no way to predict when the ongoing renovations at Sooke Harbour House will be completed.

Although plans to complete the work as soon as possible remain a priority, the renovations are a significantly larger project than originally anticipated, said Alex Watson, chief operating officer for IAG Enterprises Ltd.

The North Vancouver-based real estate company purchased the property for $5.6 million in July 2020. The company hoped to have the property up and running last fall.

“Fixing internal infrastructure takes time and planning,” Watson said. “We’re working toward getting it done as soon as we can, but many things like material deliveries and global issues are beyond our control. We’re concentrating on getting it done properly and managing what we can control to get it completed.”

SOOKE HISTORY: Early days at Sooke Harbour House

The long-term vision of ensuring the Sooke Harbour House is a destination restaurant and hotel that is open and accessible to the local community remains key, Watson noted.

“We’re trying to set it up for the next 30 to 40 years.”

The one-hectare waterfront property on Whiffin Spit Road was originally built in 1929.

The hotel and restaurant earned an international reputation for world-class dining, themed guest rooms, gardens, and a 50-seat bar.


