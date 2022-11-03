Ellianna Dyble from Courtenay placed second at the 2022 British Columbia Culinary Apprentice of the Year Competition, held Oct. 28, in Vancouver. Photo supplied

North Island College culinary arts student places second and major competition

Ellianna Dyble from Courtenay placed second at the 2022 British Columbia Culinary Apprentice of the Year Competition, held Oct. 28, in Vancouver.

This prestigious culinary competition began in Vancouver in 1982, hosted by the Industry Training Authority BC, Chefs Table Society of BC, Vancouver Community College, and chefs associations from Okanagan Chefs, North Vancouver Island and Victoria. The goal of this competition is to elevate the apprentices’ skills and offer an opportunity to connect with the culinary community on a provincial level.

Dyble is a third-year student at North Island College’s culinary arts program and mentored by certified chef de cuisine, Ronald St. Pierre of Locals Restaurant, where she works when not in school.

To qualify, all competitors must be presently registered as second- or third-year culinary apprentices, have received their Red Seal chef certificate in 2021, or be recent graduates. They must also be working in British Columbia at the time of the

competition.

The eight competitors had to use specific proteins provided by the sponsors to create their three-course meal (five plates each) with strict service times; at the three-hour mark the appetizer was served, 15 minutes later the entrée was served, and dessert followed 15 minutes after.

All ingredients were inspected before competitors’ setup and marks were deducted for items that did not follow the strict guidelines.

Kitchen judges based their scoring on organization, professionalism, skill in the kitchen, level of difficulty, and cleanliness. Tasting judges based their scoring on taste, creativity, composition, presentation, appropriate use of products, seasoning, and the timing of the dish.

Dyble’s prize-winning menu included an appetizer of fennel-infused pink salmon over asparagus, in broth with a seaweed dust. Her entrée offered turkey paupiette with jus, maple glazed brussels sprouts, carrot dariole, mashed potato squash croquet and raspberry gastrique. For dessert, Dyble created a chocolate molten tart with white chocolate lime ganache, raspberry poached pear, a tuile, and raspberry syrup reduction.

Dyble’s second-place award was presented by MLA Andrew Mercier, the parliamentary secretary for skills training.

AwardsComox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Island programmer helping neighbours buy transit tickets, take out their garbage
Next story
Greater Victoria’s Fox and Monocle Cafe named ninth best new restaurant in Canada

Just Posted

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents to higher ground during November 2021 flooding in the Duncan area. The 845 mm of rain Victoria sees annually is well below many other parts of the Island, including Tahsis (4,261 mm) and Port Renfrew (3,455 mm). (Black Press Media file photo)
Islanders brace for rainy November

As of January, single-residential homes and duplexes in Courtenay may place food waste at the curb for composting, along with weekly yard waste. Photo supplied
Food waste curbside collection coming to Courtenay

The annual Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon always ends with a rousing “thank you” and the song “Do it for the kids!” Photo by Don Tait
Countdown begins for 2022 Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon

Construction of the new building on 6th Street that will house Too Good To Be Threw is nearly complete. A fire destroyed the original store on Jan. 20, 2019. Scott Stanfield
Popular thrift store returning to downtown Courtenay