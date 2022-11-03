North Island College culinary arts student places second and major competition

Ellianna Dyble from Courtenay placed second at the 2022 British Columbia Culinary Apprentice of the Year Competition, held Oct. 28, in Vancouver.

This prestigious culinary competition began in Vancouver in 1982, hosted by the Industry Training Authority BC, Chefs Table Society of BC, Vancouver Community College, and chefs associations from Okanagan Chefs, North Vancouver Island and Victoria. The goal of this competition is to elevate the apprentices’ skills and offer an opportunity to connect with the culinary community on a provincial level.

Dyble is a third-year student at North Island College’s culinary arts program and mentored by certified chef de cuisine, Ronald St. Pierre of Locals Restaurant, where she works when not in school.

To qualify, all competitors must be presently registered as second- or third-year culinary apprentices, have received their Red Seal chef certificate in 2021, or be recent graduates. They must also be working in British Columbia at the time of the

competition.

The eight competitors had to use specific proteins provided by the sponsors to create their three-course meal (five plates each) with strict service times; at the three-hour mark the appetizer was served, 15 minutes later the entrée was served, and dessert followed 15 minutes after.

All ingredients were inspected before competitors’ setup and marks were deducted for items that did not follow the strict guidelines.

Kitchen judges based their scoring on organization, professionalism, skill in the kitchen, level of difficulty, and cleanliness. Tasting judges based their scoring on taste, creativity, composition, presentation, appropriate use of products, seasoning, and the timing of the dish.

Dyble’s prize-winning menu included an appetizer of fennel-infused pink salmon over asparagus, in broth with a seaweed dust. Her entrée offered turkey paupiette with jus, maple glazed brussels sprouts, carrot dariole, mashed potato squash croquet and raspberry gastrique. For dessert, Dyble created a chocolate molten tart with white chocolate lime ganache, raspberry poached pear, a tuile, and raspberry syrup reduction.

Dyble’s second-place award was presented by MLA Andrew Mercier, the parliamentary secretary for skills training.

