Kymon and Oura Giakoumakis visit the PQB News/VI Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

Kymon and Oura Giakoumakis visit the PQB News/VI Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Vancouver Island restaurateurs expect big summer rebound for the industry

PQBeat: Oura and Kymon Giakoumaki talk lessons learned from the pandemic, family life and more

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes, iHeart, Amazon or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment (click the arrow on the above photo to listen), PQB News/Vancouver Island Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with Parksville Qualicum Beach restaurateurs Oura and Kymon Giakoumakis. Discussion includes how businesses are bouncing back as COVID-19 restrictions ease, what the business means to family life and more.

RELATED: PQBeat: COVID-19 pandemic hits food service industry hard

Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatPodcastPodcastsqualicum beachRestaurantsvancouverisland

Previous story
Judge rejects gag order in suit over 2018 Elon Musk tweets

Just Posted

Raida Bolton was presented with the Paul Harris Fellow Award at the April 20 Strathcona Sunrise Rotary meeting. Photo by Christy Woods
Local fitness instructor presented with prestigious Rotary award for her work with Comox Valley Hospice Society

The provincial government as invested in 182 additional childcare spaces in the Comox Valley. Stock image metrocreatve
Provincial government announces 182 new childcare spaces in Comox Valley

Another barge being towed into Union Bay Tuesday night. Photo supplied
Shipbreaking continues in Union Bay despite injunction

The Comox Valley Shito-Ryu Karate club earned 15 medals at the Vancouver Island Karate Championships. Bram Combe (back), Gadriel Raffin, Cedric Demarzo, Ryan Halfkenney, Amelia Schlombs, Shyala Schlombs, Morgan Tracey, Club Sensei Brenda Bombini and William McLaren. Lilah McLaren-Murphy (front). Photo supplied
Comox Valley Shito-Ryu Karate club brings home 15 medals from Island championships