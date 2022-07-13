Rogers Communications Inc. will compensate its customers for the massive outage that crippled its network last week by crediting them with the equivalent of five days of service as a first step. Telecommunications company Rogers Communications signage is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rogers to credit customers with equivalent of five days of service for outage

July 8 outage affected 911 services as well as financial networks and other critical services

Rogers Communications Inc. will compensate its customers for the massive outage that crippled its network last week by crediting them with the equivalent of five days of service as a first step.

In a statement, Rogers spokesperson Chloe Luciani-Girouard says the company has been listening to its customers and Canadians from across the country who have shared how significant the impacts of the outage were for them.

Rogers wireless and internet customers were left without service in the outage that began early Friday morning last week and led to widespread disruptions.

The outage affected 911 services as well as financial networks and other critical services.

The company says the disruption that shut down its mobile and internet services across much of the country came after a maintenance update in its core network, which caused some of its routers to malfunction.

The CRTC has asked Rogers to provide a detailed explanation by July 22, including why and how the outage occurred and what measures it is putting in place to prevent it from happening again.

Internet and Telecom

