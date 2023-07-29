Still time to register for the 2023 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride

Riders at a previous Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride take the opportunity for a photo in the giant camping chair. There’s still time to sign up for this year’s event. Photo supplied

Big excitement is in store for Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride participants and their supporters.

The community of riders, friends, families and colleagues supporting YANA families will all be reuniting at the yearly Party in the Park on Sunday, Aug. 20. It will be a day dedicated to celebrating the incredible efforts of all the riders who have fundraised for YANA families.

All riders should plan to arrive at Comox Marina Park between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for their chance to win great prizes from the generous event sponsors. The community celebration will include live music and entertainment, family activities including bouncy castles, face painting, giant yard games and bike demo stations, beer garden, a silent auction and delicious seaside snacks. One lucky YANA supporter will win the growing 50/50 jackpot, and the top 200 fundraising riders will pick up their original 2023 YANA Ride t-shirts courtesy of Quantum Dental Group. So many prizes are up for grabs, and discounts will be available at Comox Bike Co for all registered riders.

All event costs are covered by sponsors, so 100 per cent of funds raised through the Comox Bike Co YANA Ride are used to support YANA families travelling for their children’s medical needs.

YANA (You Are Not Alone) is a community organization offering help to Comox Valley families who need to travel for medical treatment for a child or for a pregnant mother.

To register, make a pledge to a rider, buy 50/50 or raffle tickets and participate in the silent auction starting Aug 1, visit yanacomoxvalley.com.

