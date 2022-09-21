The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Teck Resources cutting steelmaking coal sales guidance after equipment failure

Elkview operations could be interrupted for one to two months while the repairs are made

Teck Resources Ltd. is cutting its steelmaking coal sales guidance after an equipment failure at its Elkview operation in B.C. and a strike at Westshore Terminals.

The Vancouver-based miner says it now expects its third-quarter steelmaking coal sales to be between 5.5 million and 5.9 million tonnes compared with earlier guidance for between 5.8 million and 6.2 million tonnes.

The company says there was a “structural failure” of the plant feed conveyor belt.

Initial estimates are that production at Elkview operations will be interrupted for one to two months while the repairs are made.

Teck estimated that if the suspension lasts two months that the impact on 2022 steelmaking coal production will be in the range of 1.5 million tonnes.

The company say Elkview will reschedule planned plant maintenance to take advantage of plant downtime and mine operations will focus on pre-stripping during the outage.

RELATED: Teck's Elk Valley coal mines make bank in Q2

