Tesla will anounce its new Langford service centre March 3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tesla will anounce its new Langford service centre March 3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tesla to reveal details of Vancouver Island service centre Thursday

Centre to be located in Langford between Costco and Home Depot, Mayor Stew Young says

After months of rumours, Tesla is set to confirm the details of its new Langford service centre Thursday morning, Mayor Stew Young told Black Press Media.

The multi-billion-dollar electric vehicle company will soon be occupying a new site between Langford’s Costco and Home Depot, servicing Tesla owners on Vancouver Island for the first time.

“We’ve been working on this for a year and we’re pretty excited,” Young said.

Numbers from the province show there were 10,376 zero-emission vehicles on Vancouver Island in 2020, although it doesn’t list the number of Teslas specifically.

Young said the estimated $40- to $50-million service centre building will immediately generate construction jobs and, once up and running, will create a number of technician positions as well. Young estimated Tesla will hire and train 50 technicians for the new site.

He said Tesla will be providing a timeline at the groundbreaking Thursday, but that in Langford a commercial business usually takes a year to be built after shovels hit the ground.

The site, 2371 Gate City Blvd., was in particular approved for automobile rental and sale.

Rumours of a temporary site in Victoria, while the Langford site is built, are also expected to be answered Thursday.

LangfordWest Shore

Previous story
Old Farm Market to open in downtown Courtenay
Next story
Support refugees fleeing Ukraine invasion, B.C. premier urges

Just Posted

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott connects with a citizen shortly after he raises the Ukrainian flag Feb. 28 in front of town hall to show solidarity with the country. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Comox Valley Ukrainian community planning rally

There are many “homemade” solutions to rid yourself of a rabbit problem in your garden, but Leslie Cox questions the practicality of some of those solutions. She chooses to let nature take its course. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Dealing with a pest in the garden

Skip Gracelyn Richards pictured during the women’s final of the B.C. Junior (U21) Curling Championships, hosted by the Comox Valley Curling Club. Scott Stanfield photo
Comox Valley rink loses in final of B.C. U21 Curling Championships

Temwa Mtawali is pictured during Saturday’s Island championship win over St. Michaels University School of Victoria. The host Isfeld won 85-71. Both teams advance to the B.C. AAA championship in Langley. Scott Stanfield photo
Courtenay school wins AAA Island basketball championship