Tin Town retailers are ready for the Christmas rush as the annual community open house nears. Photo submitted

Tin Town retailers are ready for the Christmas rush as the annual community open house nears. Photo submitted

Tin Town Christmas Open House and Sale goes Dec. 10

Tin Town neighbours are putting on the glitz for their well-loved annual Christmas Open House event Saturday, Dec. 10. Visitors, gift shoppers, art lovers and the curious are invited to wander this unique village from studio to café to store for an open-hearted, connecting holiday experience.

The offerings are many and varied. Along with seasonal treats and warm welcomes, participating venues will have gift draws, samples, sales and a stamp card for a free Tin Town Café coffee. Specialty one-of-a-kind items to gift or enjoy can be found at several venues. But better than that is the chance to meet the artists, business owners and non-profit organizations who make Tin Town so unique, plus old friends and new as conversations are a highlight of this event.

Be sure to drop in to see artist Helen Utsal’s new works, prints and art cards, Nancy Morrison’s stunning stained glass, and Roberta Meilleur’s dazzling rust and crystal window art. Foodies will love World Community’s fair trade products, Prontissima Pasta’s offerings, Honey Grove’s baked goods and a delicious lunch at the Café. Then there are the shops of collectibles and designer clothing plus the chance to support the non-profit organizations based in Tin Town.

The Tin Town Christmas Open House and Sale is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Rosewall Crescent in Courtenay. Come with friends for an even greater time and dress for whatever weather the day offers. Visitors are asked to be mindful of wandering pedestrians and to respect resident parking. For more information and venue maps, visit the Facebook event page: Tin Town Christmas Studio Tour and Open House. https://www.facebook.com/events/524051846256632/?ref=newsfeed

BusinessChristmasCourtenay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history

Just Posted

Stink bugs have reached the Comox Valley. Photo by Vanessa
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Brown marmorated stink bugs have reached the Comox Valley – now what?

There are numerous warming options for those in need in the Comox Valley during the cold spell. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley emergency shelters, warming centres offer relief during storm

Pictured, from left - Leif Lefevre (Rookie of the Year 2022 ), Sacha Scott (I Made a Difference, 2022), Ryan Chittle (Firefighter of the Year 2022), Elie Dewulf (Firefighter of the Year, 2021), Andrew Pisano (Above and Beyond 2022) Elsa Gilroy (Above and Beyond 2021), Josh Tadeson (Rookie of the Year 2021 ) and Tammy Blair (Rookie of the Year 2022 ). Missing from the photo is Brent Craven (I Made a Difference, 2021), Nick Gilroy (Rookie of the Year, 2021)
Comox Fire Rescue celebrates 2022 award recipients

Drone footage shows what appears to be a fluid slick emanating from a vessel precariously docked at the Deep Water Recovery property on the Baynes Sound shoreline.
Slick spotted at shipbreaking dock in Union Bay