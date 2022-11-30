Tin Town Christmas Open House and Sale goes Dec. 10

Tin Town neighbours are putting on the glitz for their well-loved annual Christmas Open House event Saturday, Dec. 10. Visitors, gift shoppers, art lovers and the curious are invited to wander this unique village from studio to café to store for an open-hearted, connecting holiday experience.

The offerings are many and varied. Along with seasonal treats and warm welcomes, participating venues will have gift draws, samples, sales and a stamp card for a free Tin Town Café coffee. Specialty one-of-a-kind items to gift or enjoy can be found at several venues. But better than that is the chance to meet the artists, business owners and non-profit organizations who make Tin Town so unique, plus old friends and new as conversations are a highlight of this event.

Be sure to drop in to see artist Helen Utsal’s new works, prints and art cards, Nancy Morrison’s stunning stained glass, and Roberta Meilleur’s dazzling rust and crystal window art. Foodies will love World Community’s fair trade products, Prontissima Pasta’s offerings, Honey Grove’s baked goods and a delicious lunch at the Café. Then there are the shops of collectibles and designer clothing plus the chance to support the non-profit organizations based in Tin Town.

The Tin Town Christmas Open House and Sale is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Rosewall Crescent in Courtenay. Come with friends for an even greater time and dress for whatever weather the day offers. Visitors are asked to be mindful of wandering pedestrians and to respect resident parking. For more information and venue maps, visit the Facebook event page: Tin Town Christmas Studio Tour and Open House. https://www.facebook.com/events/524051846256632/?ref=newsfeed

BusinessChristmasCourtenay