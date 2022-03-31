Seaspan’s Victoria Shipyards operates within the federally-owned Esquimalt Graving Dock, the largest solid bottom commercial drydock on the West Coast of the Americas. (File photo Seaspan)

Seaspan’s Victoria Shipyards operates within the federally-owned Esquimalt Graving Dock, the largest solid bottom commercial drydock on the West Coast of the Americas. (File photo Seaspan)

Union appears ready to take job action at Victoria Shipyards

72-hour strike notice ends just after 9 a.m. Friday, job action could begin Saturday

Strike notice issued by unionized staff at Victoria Shipyards expires shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.

Union members working at Seaspan’s Victoria Shipyards, led by the Boilermakers 191, held a strike vote March 24 where 98 per cent voted in favour of a strike, according to a Movement of United Professionals bulletin to its members.

The Boilermakers 191, on behalf of all unions at the site, issued 72-hour strike notice March 29. A March 31 MoveUP bulletin alerted members that with no clear indication that bargaining will resume, it is likely the union will request a mediator from the Labour Relations Board to book out – or step aside.

The union would be in a position to take job action 48 hours after the request is sent to the LRB, which means if that happened Thursday, job action could begin at the Esquimalt jobsite as of Saturday.

Black Press Media has reached out to Victoria Shipyards for comment.

