Alpina Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort on the Malahat was rated among the best brunch spots in Greater Victoria and even Canada, based on reviews submitted to reservation service OpenTable. (Photo courtesy of OpenTable)

Vancouver Island brunch spots voted among Canada’s best

Four area restaurants earn high marks from OpenTable users, make top 100 list

Greater Victoria is known for its variety of great restaurants, but four in particular caught the attention of users of a national reservation service as amazing places to have brunch.

OpenTable this week released its top 100 Brunch Restaurants in Canada list for 2022.

Alpina Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort off the Malahat, the Fireside Grill in Saanich, Glo Restaurant and Lounge in Victoria’s Selkirk neighbourhood and Tea at the Empress Hotel were the most sought after brunch spots in the region, based on reviews submitted by OpenTable diners.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, going out for brunch is a popular way to celebrate moms. A survey commissioned by OpenTable found that 40 per cent of Canadians plan to dine out for the special occasion, while 50 per cent intend to spend upwards of $50 per person on Mother’s Day meals.

“We are seeing pent-up demand for dining out across the country, with reservations up 21 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels,” said Open Table’s Matt Davis in a release. “Mothers and mother figures will be truly celebrated this year, as they should.”

