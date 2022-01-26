Erica Kavanaugh is the new president of the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board. (VIREB photo)

Vancouver Island Real Estate Board elects new president for 2022

Erica Kavanaugh to take over leading role

The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board has announced its new president and board members for 2022.

Erica Kavanaugh of Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach Realty takes over the presidency from Ian Mackay, who now steps into the role of past president, with Kelly O’Dwyer of eXp Realty in Nanaimo moving into the president-elect seat.

Returning to the board table as directors this year are Deana Baumel, Judy Gray, Sue Perrey, David Procter, and Janet Scotland. New to the VIREB board for 2022 are Joanne Millar and Sue Russell.

The full 2022 VIREB board of directors:

• President: Erica Kavanaugh, Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach

• President-elect: Kelly O’Dwyer, eXp Realty, Nanaimo

• Past president: Ian Mackay, Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach

Directors

• Deana Baumel, RE/MAX of Nanaimo

• Judy Gray, RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty, Ucluelet

• Joanne Millar, Royal LePage Advance Realty, Campbell River

• Sue Perrey, Royal LePage Nanaimo Realty, Ladysmith

• David Procter, RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty, Comox

• Sue Russell, RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty, Courtenay

• Janet Scotland, eXp Realty, Nanaimo

— NEWS Staff, submitted

