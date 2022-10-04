The Find Your Fit career fair is sponsored by WorkBC and gives students a chance to learn about various careers through interactive stations. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

WorkBC Career Fair returns to an in-person format in Courtenay

WorkBC Career Fair returns to in-person after a two-year hiatus on Friday, Oct. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Florence Filberg Centre in downtown Courtenay.

Connect with over 25 employers hiring for multiple positions in tourism, health care, retail, education, industry, community non-profits and more. The fair is free to attend and enter to win a door prize from Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

The labour market demands are at an all-time high. The event will highlight a variety of businesses and organizations, and connect job seekers with employers in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. For job seekers who are ready to apply; bring your resumes and any supporting documentation needed and apply for multiple positions.

The Career Fair isn’t just for job seekers. Employers, business owners, and hiring managers are encouraged to attend to network and learn more about community resources that WorkBC Centre Courtenay, Foundry Works, Industry Training Authority (ITA), and STEP program can provide information for employers to navigate the recruitment and retention process.

Find the right job at the WorkBC Courtenay in-person Career Fair.

For more information and to use WorkBC Centre Courtenay resources to update your resume or to speak to an employment counsellor, call 250-334-3119 and stop by the WorkBC Centre Courtenay office at 103-555 4th St.

