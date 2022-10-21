105-year-old Comox resident offers her secret to a long life

Joyce Jay’s children and their spouses got together for Joyce’s 105th birthday on Oct. 18 in Comox. Photo by Terry Farrell

Joyce Jay was frank when asked about the secret to a long life.

“That’s what everybody asks me and I think it’s just damn good luck,” said Jay, at her 105th birthday party. “But really, the secret is to stay active and stay interested.”

Hobbies are a great way to stay active, and a look around Jay’s home shows she practises what she preaches. Original paintings line the walls. A completed jigsaw puzzle graced a table in the kitchen. And hummingbirds were buzzing around the plants on the balcony.

Jay has been in the Comox Valley for the past 22 years. She emigrated to Canada, from England, in 1957.

Her children Lindsey, Ed, Janet and Bill were all on hand with their spouses for the party. Lindsay and Janet came in from Ontario. Ed and Bill live in Comox and Campbell River, respectively.

“She has always been a doer and a goer,” said Lindsey. “That’s her real secret.”

RELATED: Comox centenarian recalls wartime Britain, moving to Canada

Comox