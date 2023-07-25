19 Wing advising public of increased dump truck presence for next 2 months

There will be an increase in dump truck and pup trailer traffic from Monday July 24 through to mid-September in support of projects and contracts being conducted at 19 Wing Comox. Photo supplied

Members of the general public will see an increase in traffic from Monday, July 24 through to mid-September along Kilmorely Road, Ryan Road, Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Piercy Road. This is in support of projects and contracts being conducted at 19 Wing Comox.

The vehicles will be dump trucks with pup trailers and will be running Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Questions can be directed to Capt. MacNeil, 19 Wing Public Affairs by phone at 250-339-8201 or via email at 19WingPublicAffairs@forces.gc.ca

