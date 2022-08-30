2022 Comox Bike Co YANA Ride first hybrid version

From left: Ali Usher, Blake Usher and Janice McQueen, members of Lightening McQueens, who raised $6,918.03 so far. Photo supplied

As most of you know, the 2022 Comox Bike Co YANA Ride was the first hybrid version of the beloved event, where participants charted their own course individually or in teams, and come together to celebrate their achievements at a Party in the Park at Comox Marina Park. It was a remarkable success.

The charity has collectively overcome so much in the last two years, and is impressed by everybody’s strength, tenacity, and love for one another and for YANA families. Everyone who participated did so in their own unique way, and played a crucial role in this year’s success.

To all of our riders, donors, and sponsors: we cannot thank you enough. Together you will have changed the lives of the YANA children and the future YANA children that our organization supports. We are showing these families that even in their darkest days, they are not alone.

Donations are open until Aug. 31. If your hearts are still open to our cause, consider a final demonstration of support. Mark your calendars for our next YANA ride next August ending with the Party in the Park Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

Until then, remember – bikes will keep us together!

Oyster River Fire Rescue cools the kids

