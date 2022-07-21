2022 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride will culminate Aug. 21 with a party at Marina Park

The 2022 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride will culminate Aug. 21 with a Party in the Park. Photo supplied

By Lina Konovalov

Special to the Record

You’ve registered, you’ve rallied, and you’ll ride between Aug 1-21.

What comes next? You’ll reunite at the annual Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride Party in the Park! Happening on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Comox Marina Park, this day will be all about celebrating the amazing riders fundraising for YANA families.

All riders should plan to arrive between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for their chance to win great prizes from this year’s generous sponsors.! The community celebration will include a silent auction, beer garden, live music, activities, and delicious snacks at local food truck favourites. One lucky YANA supporter will win the growing 50/50 jackpot and the top 300 fundraising riders will pick up their original 2022 YANA Ride t-shirts courtesy of Dr. Andreas Conradi.

Other prizes and raffles include an Old House Hotel Spa and Dining Package valued at $1,000, and every registered rider in the park will have the chance to enter to win the grand prize draw of a $500 gift certificate at Comox Bike Co.

All funds raised through the Comox Bike Co YANA Ride go towards YANA (You Are Not Alone).

To register make a pledge to a rider, buy 50/50 or raffle tickets and participate in the silent auction starting Aug. 1, visit yanacomoxvalley.com.

See you at the finish line!

YANA is a community organization offering help to Comox Valley families who need to travel for medical treatment for a child or for a pregnant mother. Its purpose is to improve access to healthcare by providing travel funding and accommodation.

Lina Konovalov is a student event marketing specialist for YANA.

