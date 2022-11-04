2022 Comox Valley Local Hero Awards honour the best of the community

The Comox Valley community came together on Oct. 20 at the Comox Fire Hall to celebrate the 2022 Local Hero Awards – a partnership between the Comox Valley Record and Courtenay Appliances.

The fifth annual ceremony celebrates and recognizes the amazing individuals in 14 different categories who perform acts of service, are selfless, and make the Comox Valley a vibrant place to live, work and play.

“The nominees do not seek out recognition for what they do, but we are honoured to celebrate their achievement. We are grateful for all those who were impacted by their actions and participated in the nomination process,” says Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski.

A huge thank you goes out to the many sponsors who supported the Local Hero event, along with the community partners who selected the finalists and top honours out of the many nominations received.

A new platform is underway for nominations for the 2023 awards set for the fall and will be announced shortly – look for further information in the Record newspaper and online at Comoxvalleyrecord.com

To read all the features of the award winners, visit comoxvalleyrecord.com/tag/local-hero-awards/

Comox ValleyLocal Hero Awards