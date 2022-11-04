The 2022 Local Hero Award honourees have been amnnounced.

2022 Comox Valley Local Hero Awards honour the best of the community

The Comox Valley community came together on Oct. 20 at the Comox Fire Hall to celebrate the 2022 Local Hero Awards – a partnership between the Comox Valley Record and Courtenay Appliances.

The fifth annual ceremony celebrates and recognizes the amazing individuals in 14 different categories who perform acts of service, are selfless, and make the Comox Valley a vibrant place to live, work and play.

“The nominees do not seek out recognition for what they do, but we are honoured to celebrate their achievement. We are grateful for all those who were impacted by their actions and participated in the nomination process,” says Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski.

A huge thank you goes out to the many sponsors who supported the Local Hero event, along with the community partners who selected the finalists and top honours out of the many nominations received.

A new platform is underway for nominations for the 2023 awards set for the fall and will be announced shortly – look for further information in the Record newspaper and online at Comoxvalleyrecord.com

To read all the features of the award winners, visit comoxvalleyrecord.com/tag/local-hero-awards/

Comox ValleyLocal Hero Awards

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Raffle to raise funds for Kus-kus-sum project in Courtenay

Just Posted

The 2022 Local Hero Award honourees have been amnnounced.
2022 Comox Valley Local Hero Awards honour the best of the community

The grand prize in the Kus-kus-sum raffle is a kiln cast, glass coho salmon sculpture elegantly placed among metal eelgrass and driftwood, created by Christopher Smith of Glaskrafter Art Glass. Retails at $4,750.
Raffle to raise funds for Kus-kus-sum project in Courtenay

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents to higher ground during November 2021 flooding in the Duncan area. The 845 mm of rain Victoria sees annually is well below many other parts of the Island, including Tahsis (4,261 mm) and Port Renfrew (3,455 mm). (Black Press Media file photo)
Islanders brace for rainy November

As of January, single-residential homes and duplexes in Courtenay may place food waste at the curb for composting, along with weekly yard waste. Photo supplied
Food waste curbside collection coming to Courtenay