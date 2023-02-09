2022 Comox Valley Mayors’ Cup benefactors receive cheques

Charlene Davis of the WeCan Shelter Society receives a cheque for $30,000 from the Mayor’s Cup Charity Classic committee. Photo suppliedCharlene Davis of the WeCan Shelter Society receives a cheque for $30,000 from the Mayor’s Cup Charity Classic committee. Photo supplied
Mike Fournier of Comox Valley Search and Rescue receives a cheque for $14,050 from the Mayor’s Cup Charity Classic committee. Photo suppliedMike Fournier of Comox Valley Search and Rescue receives a cheque for $14,050 from the Mayor’s Cup Charity Classic committee. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Child Development Association executive director Cindy Xavier (holding cheque) and Telethon chair Pam Crowe accept a cheque for $14,050 from the Mayor’s Cup Charity Classic committee. Photo suppliedComox Valley Child Development Association executive director Cindy Xavier (holding cheque) and Telethon chair Pam Crowe accept a cheque for $14,050 from the Mayor’s Cup Charity Classic committee. Photo supplied

The 2022 Mayor’s Golf Charity Classic wrapped up its year with its presentation of cheques to local charities.

It was great to have Charlene Davis (We Can Shelter), Cindy Xavier and Pam Crowe (CVCDA) and Mike Fournier (Comox Valley Search and Rescue) out to receive their cheques.

In total, the 2022 Mayor’s Golf Charity Classic raised $58,100 for local charities. The committee would like to thank all the sponsors, volunteers, and golfers that made this event possible. We are very excited to be hosting the event again this year. Make sure to block your calendar on Sept. 8.

More details will be available soon.

