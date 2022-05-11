2022 YANA Valley Vonka contest most successful yet

YANA executive director Kelly Barnie accepts a cheque for $19,250 from Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski, with Hot Chocolates owner, Jorden, and team leader, Shuka, looking on. The proceeds came from the purchase of Valley Vonka chocolate bars by Comox Valley residents. Photo by Terry Farrell Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski, with Canadian Tire manager Keith Pistell. Canadian Tire was a golden ticket prize sponsor. Adam Whyte who could not be at the reception, won a $1,000 Canadian Tire gift card. Photo by Terry Farrell Comox Valley Record sales rep Tracey Lawrence presents the Douglas family (Allan, with grandchildren Madi and Jacob) with a $1,000 gift card from Peninsula Co-op. Photo by Terry Farrell Old House & Spa guest services/revenue manager Kare Goldby donated her unclaimed golden ticket prize of an Old House Hotel & Spa, Locals Restaurant dinner and family spa day (value $1,500) back to YANA. It will be raffled off at the Comox Bike Company YANA Ride later this year. Photo by Terry Farrell Comox Valley Record sales rep Peter Diespecker presents YANA Valley Vonka golden ticket winner Beverley Sparks with her prize of a Kingfisher Resort $1,000 gift card. Photo by Terry Farrell Mount Washington Alpine Resort marketing manager Kayla Stockton presents Deanna Lowe with a family season’s pass for the 2022-2023 alpine season at the resort - a value of $3,500. The prize was one fo the 6 golden ticket prizes in the YANA Valley Vonka contest. Photo by Terry Farrell. Old House Hotel and Spa manager of guest services & revenue, Karen Goldby (left), with YANA executive director Kelly Barnie. The Old House Hotel and Spa prize was not claimed in the Valley Vonka contest, so YANA will use the prize as a raffle item at the 2022 9 Comox Bike Company YANA Ride, later this year. Photo by Terry Farrell Jordan Huber won a $1,000 gift card from Quality Foods Comox. Comox Valley Record sales rep Peter Diespecker presented Jordan with the prize. Photo by Terry Farrell The Valley Vonka colouring contest winners Olivia Tinga (7-9 year olds), A.J. (six and under) and Alexis Noullett (10-12) with Hot Chocolates team leader, Shuka, and owner, Jorden, and YANA executive director Kelly Barnie. The winners all recevied a year’s supply of chocolates from Hot Chocolate. Photo by Terry Farrell

The 2022 YANA Valley Vonka contest came to a conclusion on Tuesday, May 10, with the distribution of prizes to the five golden ticket holders.

Winners were presented their prizes at an intimate, invite-only celebration at Hot Chocolates, and the biggest winner of all was You Are Not Alone, the Comox Valley non-profit organization that offers help to Comox Valley families who need to travel for medical treatment for a child or for a pregnant mother.

The 2022 contest was the most successful to date, with a total of $19,250 raised for YANA.

“Last year was a pretty big total so I wanted to believe it would be higher, but it’s hard to believe that it would be higher than $17,000 (2021 total),” said YANA executive director, Kelly Barnie. “So I was pretty wowed with that $19,000 – and it will be over $20,000 with that additional donation.”

That ‘additional donation’ is a result of one golden ticket not being redeemed, meaning one of the grand prizes went unclaimed.

A draw was held at the beginning of the event to determine which prize would not be claimed, and the Old House Hotel & Spa, Locals Restaurant dinner and family spa day (value $1,500) was the leftover prize.

Old House & Spa guest services/revenue manager Karen Goldby, who was in attendance, immediately handed the unclaimed prize back to YANA for another fundraising opportunity. The Old House & Spa prize package will now be used as a raffle item at this summer’s Comox Bike Company YANA Ride.

“Before we started the evening, Artur (Comox Valley Record publisher, Artur Ciastkowski) called all the prize donors just to make sure they were OK with the scenerio, if the prize wasn’t used, to just redonate to YANA… so Karen and I were talking at the event and she said ‘we would love to support you in this extra way’ and when theirs was the one that was pulled, it was already a done deal.”

Barnie said one of the most important aspects of the contest is the opportunity to feature YANA families throughout the contest period.

“We are so grateful that when we do ask families to share they are so eager to share their stories,” said Barnie. “They are sharing already, with their friends and co-workers, of how YANA helped. But we are a growing community, there are a lot of new folks, and sharing these stories is invaluable. YANA is one of those things that if you don’t need it, you don’t need to know. So when you hear those stories… if someone reaches out to you, you can say ‘I know just the people you need to call.’ It’s an immediate direct connection to immediate support.”

Barnie said the organization’s consistent immediate response to those in need is one reason why the community embraces the non-profit so readily.

“Our community, there’s a long-standing history that when someone needs help… the immediate reaction of people in the Comox Valley is to look within and say ‘How can I help? What can I do?’ and that’s what YANA does. When someone reaches out for help, we say ‘yes.’ We are an extension of what the Comox Valley has always been and has always felt. So when people see that, and they see people that they know in the community that have been helped so quickly, so readily, they see that it is the right thing to support.”

The golden ticket winners were as follows:

•Mt. Washington family alpine season pass for the 2022/23 winter season, up to a family of five (value $3,500) – Deanna Lowe.

•The Kingfisher Oceanside Resort and Spa (value $1,000) – Beverley Sparks.

•Peninsula Co-op gas card (value $1,000) – the Douglas family.

•Canadian Tire shopping spree (value $1,000) – Adam Whyte.

•Quality Foods Comox gift card (value $1,000) – Jordan Huber.

There was also the annual colouring contest, with three prizes of chocolate for a year, courtesy Hot Chocolates. The winners of the colouring contest were A.J. (six and under), Olivia Tinga (7-9-year-olds), and Alexis Noullett (10-12).

