2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars on sale now

The 2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars are now available in locations throughout the Comox Valley.

The 2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars are on sale at retail locations in Courtenay, Comox, and Cumberland.

The calendar showcases photographs of local wildlife and the Valley’s most iconic natural areas.

This year’s calendar also includes entries to the inaugural Comox Valley Land Trust photo contest. Each month profiles one of the stewardship groups working in the region to protect and restore local watersheds and natural areas.

“The Comox Valley Land Trust publishes the calendar annually to support the activities of the Comox Valley Conservation Partnership program,” said Tim Ennis, CVLT executive director. “The funds raised help the program carry out education, and promote conservation issues such as the protection and restoration of the Valley’s watersheds and the last remaining sensitive ecosystems in the region.”

Publication and distribution of the calendar is a community effort.

Photos are contributed by members of the Comox Valley Photographic Society and other photographers.

Twelve local businesses support the publishing and printing costs including significant contributions from Sure Copy and dentist Dr. Chris Becir Inc.

Volunteers, community groups, and local retail businesses participate by selling calendars.

Calendars can be ordered online or purchased in Courtenay at Back Door Gallery, Canadian Tire, Comox Valley Art Gallery, Edible Island Foods, GardenWorks (formerly Art Knapp’s), Laughing Oyster Bookstore, London Drugs, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sure Copy, Thrifty Foods, The Refillery, and Uranus Gifts. In Comox, copies can be found at Blue Heron Books, Island Affair Gifts, and Shoppers Drug Mart. Cumberland residents can purchase calendars at Seeds Market. The calendars retail for $20 each.

To order a calendar online and receive it through Canada Post, contact calendars@cvlandtrust.ca

calendarComox Valley