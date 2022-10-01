2023 Glacier Views for Glacier View calendar now available

The 2023 Glacier Views for Glacier View calendar is now available at participating retailers.

The 2023 Glacier Views for Glacier View calendar is now available at participating retailers, for $20.

The calendar has 12 stunning photos and paintings of the iconic Comox Glacier.

The Glacier View Auxiliary Society calendar project is a fundraising initiative for the auxiliary, with all monies raised being returned to the Glacier View Lodge and Auxiliary Societies to assist with and enhance programs

and services for the residents of the Lodge, upgrading of equipment and facilities and ongoing planning for additional housing options for Comox Valley seniors.

The cost is $20 and the calendar can be purchased at the following locations:

COURTENAY – Laughing Oyster Book Shop; Gardenworks (formerly Art Knapp); Uranus Cards & Gift store; C.V. Art Gallery; Courtenay Country Market.

COMOX – Compass Gallery & Gifts, Nearly New Books; D’Esterre Seniors Centre Gift shop; Mid-Island Gifts

CUMBERLAND – Regional Information and Tourist Centre

It is also available at the reception desk at Glacier View Lodge, as well as through email at gvls.auxiliary@gmail.com.

calendarComox Valleyfundraiser