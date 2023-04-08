27 nominations for 2023 Comox Valley Tree of the Year

Volunteers check out one of two trees nominated for the 2023 Comox Valley Tree of the Year in Filberg Park in Comox. Photo supplied

Nominations for 2023 Tree of the Year (TotY) have now closed, and Comox Valley Nature (CVN) is thrilled to announce that 27 remarkable trees from across the Valley have been nominated by 25 individuals eager to recognize them for their exceptional qualities.

These trees, with their unique stories and characteristics, showcase the diversity, impact, and significant roles they’ve played in the lives of their nominators and that of the community.

To ensure accuracy on the particulars of each tree, 10 enthusiastic CVN volunteers located and confirmed their details, which included trunk diameter, overall height, and GPS co-ordinates. Two volunteers created the cycle tour maps now posted to the CVN website (comoxvalleynaturalist.bc.ca) along with locations, descriptions, photos, and the accompanying story for each of the trees.

With details completed, CVN invites the public to participate in the next phase of the event, which includes touring the trees, voting for your favourite, and thereby helping to choose Tree of the Year.

The nominees are not just trees, they’re tellers of stories that echo tenacity, resilience, and adaptation. Characteristics recognized and admired by the nominators of the western red cedar in Seal Bay Park, the Douglas fir in Comox and the big leaf maples in both Roy Morrison and Rosewall Provincial Parks.

There’s the mimosa tree in Comox, with its exotic flower and fragrance, whose bloom is eagerly anticipated every year, and the coronation oak in Courtenay that stands in respect as both a memorial and commemorative tree.

Old, enormous, and towering over their respective settings are two breathtaking Douglas firs gracing Kitty Coleman Provincial Park and Comox Bluffs Ecological Reserve, and the mighty big leaf maple standing majestically in Hurford Hill Park.

Not to be missed is the heartwarming story of two nominated trees that have captured the imagination and sparked excitement in local school children.

Many of the nominations are perfect examples of stunning and very public trees people may have walked past without consciously noting, wondering about their history, or considering how much greyer our urban space would be without their presence. Nominators, however, did notice these trees.

CVN encourages everyone to stroll or cycle, to enjoy a previously unexplored natural area and embark on an unforgettable tour through the six cycle routes that vary in distance from five to 41 kilometres and whose paths cater to all interests and skill levels. Here, you’ll witness the grandeur and beauty of the area’s trees rooted in their natural habitat, offering a firsthand perspective that surpasses what the photos can capture.

Sky N., the nominator of the Courtenay western white pine, highly recommends taking deep breaths while touring the trees, to inhale the phytoncides they release – organic compounds that have a positive impact on human well-being.

Visit the CVN website comoxvalleynaturalist.bc.ca to read all 27 compelling stories and cast your vote for your favourite tree by May 31. While the emphasis is on seeing and appreciating all the trees, the nominator of the winning Tree of the Year will receive a small prize as a token of appreciation.

