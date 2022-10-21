Accessibility initiative tears down trick-or-treating barriers in Comox

Andrew and Derek Rice, real estate professionals with Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty, have planned an accessible trick-or-treating route for those with hypersensitivity or mobility issues. Photo supplied

Re/Max Western has partnered with Treat Accessibly, an organization that ensures everyone can trick or treat safely by making Halloween accessible for all.

Derek and Andrew Rice, real estate professionals with Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty, thought this would be an amazing opportunity for everyone to get involved, as Derek’s neighbourhood has individuals with mobility challenges.

“I went around to my neighbours, and everyone thought this would be a great idea,” said Derek Rice, a resident of Moralee Drive in Comox. “The families with children that have accessible challenges were really excited and since then, this event has really taken off.”

Accessible trick-or-treating includes barrier-free access which allows easy access to homes, restricts the use of flashing lights and loud noises, and makes sure that there is a safe neighbourhood to trick-or-treat in for everyone. Barrier-free access for the neighborhood will also include homeowners at the driveway or curbside.

To make this neighbourhood a destination for accessible trick-or-treating, families with children with disabilities will be sharing the location with their friends and contacts.

“We invite all families with children that have difficulties trick or treating to come join us on Halloween evening,” said Andrew Rice. “It is going to be a lot of fun and a great night for everyone.“

The accessible trick-or-treating village will be located at Moralee Drive in Comox. To get to Moralee Drive from Guthrie Road, turn onto Torrence Road then take a left onto Ridgemount Drive and a left onto Moralee Drive.

The event will start at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

AccessibilityComoxHalloween