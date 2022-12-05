Adopt-a-Grandparent founder Breanna Brosko is pictured with the Christmas tree adorned with tags at Jo Klassen’s Restaurant in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo

Adopt-a-Grandparent Comox Valley continues to roll

Breanna Brosko’s Adopt-a-Grandparent program has reached its seventh year in the Comox Valley.

The 20-year-old from Cumberland initiated the program to brighten the Christmas season for residents at Glacier View Lodge, Comox Valley Seniors Village and the Cumberland Lodge.

As in past years, she has erected a Christmas tree adorned with tags containing a gift suggestion at Jo Klassen’s Restaurant in Courtenay. People select a tag and bring back a wrapped gift.

“The tags have been going consistently, they always do every year,” Brosko said. “We’ll be running out pretty quick here.”

The program has grown steadily since she started it in 2016. The first year garnered about 75 gifts. This season, she expects to reach about 265 seniors.

Brosko notes The Views and London Drugs are also running programs this year for seniors.

“That’s nice to see that people will get taken care of outside of our program, a little farther outside our reach, which is good,” she said.

She hopes to deliver the gifts by Dec. 21.

For more information, find Adopt-a-Grandparent Comox Valley on Facebook.


