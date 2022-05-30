Advance Care Planning workshops upcoming in Comox

Advance care planning allows every capable adult to express our desires for the health care interventions we want – and don’t want – in the event we are ever unable to speak for ourselves.

It’s not easy to talk about dying although it’s an outcome everyone will face at some point.

Having a discussion about your end of life preferences beforehand can greatly reduce future stress for your family members. End of life is not the easiest subject to talk about, the Comox Valley Hospice Society can help make the conversation easier by offering a free Advance Care Planning workshop on June 8 at the Comox Legion from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Death and critical illnesses don’t wait until you’re organized. Imagine you were suddenly unable to speak for yourself. How would your family members know what you wanted? When families come together under difficult circumstances like making end of life decisions, the ambiguity of the situation and the additional weighted emotions can strain relationships and add stress and anxiety to an already difficult and tender time.

Completing an advance care plan is a wonderful gift to give to your loved ones. By documenting your wishes ahead of time, family members can speak on your behalf with confidence, knowing they are making informed choices. It lets them know you’ve given significant thought to this, and have come to these decisions through careful consideration.

Research has shown that advance care planning significantly reduces stress, depression and anxiety in family members and caregivers. They aren’t left to wonder if there is something else that should have been done and ensures that your voice is part of that important conversation.

The free ACP workshop on June 8 is part one of two, with a continuing second session scheduled for June 22, at the same time and location. A $5 donation to cover handout printing costs would be appreciated. Register by email at reception@comoxhospice.com or call 250-339-5533.

