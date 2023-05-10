Air Force Beach parking questions answered

$5 day passes can be purchased to see Snowbirds

There are still a couple of days to catch the Snowbirds in action. The spring training in Comox concludes May 12. (Canadian Forces Snowbirds photo)

There have been a lot of questions surrounding parking at Air Force Beach, particularly during the Snowbirds’ spring training.

19 Wing public affairs officer, Capt. Christine MacNeil sent out the following public service announcement to clarify the issue:

Members of the general public who wish to use Air Force Beach, which is Department of National Defence property, are required to purchase a season pass. This pass is $30 and can be purchased Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the campground office.

While the Snowbirds are in town, members of the general public who wish to watch the Snowbirds from Air Force Beach during the work week (Monday – Friday) can buy a day pass for $5 at the campground office.

On weekends, users must have a season pass to enter Air Force Beach, and due to limited parking capacity during Snowbird season, there will be a limited number of vehicles allowed in at a time.

There are many other areas to view the Snowbirds’ practice shows, including the Heritage Air Park just down from the Comox Air Force museum.

Note: Passes are required for access to Air Force Beach throughout the year, and are available for purchase as noted above.

