There are still a couple of days to catch the Snowbirds in action. The spring training in Comox concludes May 12. (Canadian Forces Snowbirds photo)

There are still a couple of days to catch the Snowbirds in action. The spring training in Comox concludes May 12. (Canadian Forces Snowbirds photo)

Air Force Beach parking questions answered

$5 day passes can be purchased to see Snowbirds

There have been a lot of questions surrounding parking at Air Force Beach, particularly during the Snowbirds’ spring training.

19 Wing public affairs officer, Capt. Christine MacNeil sent out the following public service announcement to clarify the issue:

Members of the general public who wish to use Air Force Beach, which is Department of National Defence property, are required to purchase a season pass. This pass is $30 and can be purchased Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the campground office.

While the Snowbirds are in town, members of the general public who wish to watch the Snowbirds from Air Force Beach during the work week (Monday – Friday) can buy a day pass for $5 at the campground office.

On weekends, users must have a season pass to enter Air Force Beach, and due to limited parking capacity during Snowbird season, there will be a limited number of vehicles allowed in at a time.

There are many other areas to view the Snowbirds’ practice shows, including the Heritage Air Park just down from the Comox Air Force museum.

Note: Passes are required for access to Air Force Beach throughout the year, and are available for purchase as noted above.

Comox

Previous story
Documentary recounts 75th anniversary of historic conflict between Israel and Palestine

Just Posted

A group gathers outside Comox Valley Regional District headquarters to protest the continued sitting of Coun. David Frisch, who wants to continue serving as a city councillor despite calls for resignation. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Group gathers outside Courtenay council meeting to protest David Frisch’s choice to stay

Jane Dawson, a recent graduate of the CVRR 5k Clinic, completes the Bazan Bay 5k Photo credit: Joe Camilleri
Comox Valley runners excel at Bazen Bay 5k

Through riveting and moving personal recollections of both Palestinians and Israelis, 1948: Creation & Catastrophe reveals the shocking events of the most pivotal year in the most controversial conflict in the world. (Still from trailer)
Documentary recounts 75th anniversary of historic conflict between Israel and Palestine

The Haighs the standards they’ve since set for themselves when importing products to sell at their garden centre. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Paradise Plants setting standards for their business

Pop-up banner image