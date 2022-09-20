Anita Devries is running for a Courtenay school trustee position

Anita DeVries is running for the Courtenay school trustee seat in the Oct. 15 election.

Why should you vote for me, Anita DeVries, as school board trustee – Courtenay?

Well, I’m definitely not the smartest or best-looking candidate and I have never run for any public office before.

But I did raise five children, who are all happily married, and I have nine granddaughters. I was a foster mom, a business owner, a journalist, an executive officer and held many other roles. I have an honours BA in English and history, as well as a journalism diploma and a number of other courses. I’m always trying to learn in academia and beyond. The position that made me the happiest is being married to the love of my life, Don, for 31 years and counting.

You might agree with me that Comox Valley is one of the most beautiful places in Canada. My husband and I love living here. When I look out on the ocean I’m filled with a depth of gratitude and peace that I cannot explain. As I hike or mountain bike exciting mountain trails I’m filled with joy. I wish everyone had that same thrill of gratitude and peace.

But instead, I see so many young people who are confused, anxious, depressed and robbed of all joy.

Can the school system enact policies and curriculum that encourages an environment of joy and hope, peace and gratitude?

I think so.

Can I be a part of effecting wonderful changes that transform this whole community?

I hope so.

Can you join in this effort?

Yes! I want to hear your stories and amazing ideas. You can email me at voteAnita2022@gmail.com.

Why should you vote for me, Anita DeVries? Because I care about the people of this valley, and I will listen to you.

Election 2022School District 71