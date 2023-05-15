Annual Art & Bloom Festival set for Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens

The annual Art & Bloom Festival at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens, May 20-22, now in its 21st year, is a sure sign that spring is well underway and summer is just around the corner.

The festival is more than just another Valley event; it is an experience. As you stroll through the gardens not only will you come across unique works of art created by some of the best artists and artisans in B.C., you’ll also discover the exquisite handiwork of Mother Nature.

With more than 3,000 rhododendrons and thousands of indigenous plants, the gardens themselves are a work of art. Covering nearly 25 acres of what was once a Christmas tree farm the gardens are a blend of natural and informal plantings. Working with nature, owner Bryan Zimmerman has carefully crafted a setting unlike any other of British Columbia’s spectacular botanical gardens. In fact, tour groups from the National Trust in England and the Montreal Garden Club called Zimmerman’s gardens “one of the world’s finest informal gardens.”

While the gardens are indeed spectacular they are certainly enhanced by the art that you will find spread throughout the gardens. A walk along the pathways or a stroll over the lawns reveals a cornucopia of talent that is second to none. Works in stone, wood, clay are a natural for the gardens. Photographs capture the essence of the land and nature’s colorful palette is transformed into paintings that cover a broad spectrum of subjects.

Visitors will also find some unique works that are perfect for displaying in a garden setting. There are fountains, garden sculptures and other ornaments that will give your home garden a personal touch. There are also fantastic displays of pottery and exquisite pieces of jewelry that would even make Mother Nature envious.

To further enhance the experience, you will find musicians playing at several locations throughout the gardens – each of them performing in their own unique style with a sound that seems to blend with nature. This year’s lineup includes Anela Kahaimoe, Luke Blue Guthrie, Bruce & Judy Wing, Fred Siliani, Jana Seale and David Somers.

No festival would be complete without food. From wood-fired pizza and healthy dragon bowls to nutritious Buddha bowls, visitors will find just the right source of energy to help them enjoy all that the gardens have to offer.

Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens is located only a 15-minute drive north of Courtenay and just off Highway 19a near Kitty Coleman Provincial Park.

The Art and Bloom Festival takes place May 20 to 22 and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. Regular event admission applies. For more information about the gardens and the festival visit www.woodlandgardens.ca

