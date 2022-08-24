Annual Courtenay dog swim set for Sept. 3

Come have a dog-gone good time!

Courtenay Recreation has organized a special dog swim on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Courtenay and District Memorial Outdoor Pool at Lewis Park. Join in for fun in the sun with your favourite pooch.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is by donation and all proceeds will be donated to the local SPCA. Proof of rabies vaccination is required for each dog, so be sure to get those ready ahead of time. Dogs must also be friendly to attend. Please note, no humans will be allowed in the pool.

Have a young pup or a smaller pooch? Both the wading pool and the big pool will be open to accommodate dogs of all sizes. The friendly staff from the Van Isle Veterinary Clinic will be on site to help ensure the safety of all furry swimmers, and Woofy’s Pet Foods will have giveaways.

Come on down to this pawesome end to summer pawrty!

FMI: call (250) 338-5371 or visit courtenay.ca/pooch

