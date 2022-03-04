Applications open for North Island College student scholarships and bursaries

Current, future and graduating North Island College students can now apply for hundreds of scholarships and bursaries through the NIC Foundation.

“Our goal is to make the process simple and smooth for students,” said Diane Naugler, executive director with the NIC Foundation. “We encourage students to provide as much information as possible, that helps our staff to find all the awards we could match you with.”

NIC Early Childhood Care and Education instructor Vicky Roy knows first-hand the difference support from the foundation can make for students.

“When I was at student at NIC, I remember thinking I wouldn’t bother applying for student awards, because I wasn’t sure if I would qualify, and it would take too much time,” said Roy. “I’m so glad I did apply, and the funds I was awarded helped make my course more affordable. Now that I’m an instructor, I encourage all students to complete the simple application form – it can make an incredible difference.”

Students can watch the step-by-step tutorial video, which walks students through the application process and the questions they’ll be asked. NIC Foundation staff members are available to help answer questions and help students through the process. Once the application is received, Foundation staff review and compare it to the eligibility requirements of the awards.

The record number of awards available this year would not be possible without the generosity of NIC Foundation donors. This year, there are more than 500 awards available, with an average value of $1,650 compared to $900 last year.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our community of donors who heard about the increased student need this year and stepped up in a big way to help to support our students,” said Sandra Harrison, NIC Foundation board chair. “It’s so heartwarming to see the difference these awards make to the lives of our students. The Foundation couldn’t do what we do without the ongoing support of our wonderful donors.”

Students can visit foundation.nic.bc.ca/students for full list of awards and the online application form. The deadline to apply is April 27, 2022.