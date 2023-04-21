Comox Valley RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area of Lake Trail School. File photo

UPDATE: Hold and secure at Courtenay schools now over

UPDATE – 4:27 p.m.

The hold and secure is now over.

RELATED: Man seen with long gun, shots heard lead to hold and secure at Courtenay schools: RCMP

“The hold and secure at Lake Trail Community School has now ended,” said School District 71 communications manager Craig Sorochan in an email. “Thank you for your co-operation in avoiding the area while the RCMP worked to ensure the area is safe. Students have now been dismissed safely.”

According to Comox Valley RCMP media relations liaison, Const. Monika Terragni, RCMP are still in the area investigating.

UPDATE – 3:52 p.m.

According to School District 71 communications manager Craig Sorochan, Arden School students have now been dismissed from their hold and secure.

“Lake Trail is still under hold and secure, Arden has been dismissed using safe dismissal protocol,” said Sorochan. “We are still asking folks to avoid the Lake Trail School area. Students there will be dismissed once we get the green light from the RCMP.”

***

ORIGINAL REPORT – 3:01 p.m.

Arden Elementary and Lake Trail Middle schools are in “hold and secure” protocol as RCMP investigate reports of a man seen in the area with a long gun.

“Comox Valley RCMP are currently in the area of Laketrail Middle School investigating a report of a man seen with a long gun in the nearby woods,” the RCMP posted to social media. “Surrounding schools have been placed in lockdown, children inside are safe inside while police contain the area and search for the man. Please avoid the area.”

The Record has reached out to School District for more information and will update this article as more information becomes available from official sources.

