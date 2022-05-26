(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

B.C. teenagers can hit the gym without hitting their wallet this summer

The initiative runs from May 16-August 31

In the same week that they opened their newest location in Kelowna, Planet Fitness has started an summer initiative to help teenagers stay fit and active.

From May 16 to August 31, teenagers across the country ages 14-19 can work out for free through their High School Summer Pass initiative.

The program was the first of its kind when it first launched in 2019. That year, more than 900,000 kids signed up across North America.

“Were just looking to get people active,” said Planet Fitness Director of Operations Mark Towers. “Some of the guidelines were showing about 30 per cent of youth were meeting the required amount of physical activity during COVID… that’s pretty darn low. Whatever we can do to get people going again is fantastic, physical and mental, that’s all health, its all co-related.”

Pre-pandemic, 50.8 per cent of youth met the required amount of daily physical exercise.

Kids who sign up are also eligible for scholarship opportunities.

“Essentially a raffle or a draw for anyone who signs up to use the high school pass,” said Towers.

There are multiple scholarships available, including one large country-wide one up for grabs. Provincial scholarships are $500 a piece while the country-wide scholarship is $5,000.

The scholarships can be used for academic or athletic programs.

Teens under the age of 18 must be with a parent or guardian to register.

For more information, click here.

Fitness

