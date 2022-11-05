Baynes Sound Lions Club Wheelbarrow Walkers will hit the highway Sunday for the CVCDA telethon

The Baynes Sound Lions Club members and volunteers will take part in Wheelbarrow Walk Sunday, Nov. 6, a long-time tradition coinciding with the Comox Valley Child Development Association’s (CVCDA) 47th annual Children’s Telethon broadcasted from the Sid Williams Theatre.

The Lions will start their walk at 8:30 a.m., setting off on a 32-kilometre trek, pushing a wheelbarrow from Fanny Bay, northbound up Highway 19A and ending up on the telethon stage around 5 p.m. There, a couple of members of the Baynes Sound Lions Club will present the CVCDA live on stage the profits they raised, contributing to the telethon’s totals for the day. The cClub’s donation will include the Wheelbarrow Walk total and funds from additional initiatives leading up to the telethon, including a bottle drive and various community donations.

New this year, the group has assembled two impressively stocked gift baskets for raffle with tickets being $2 each. In each of the varying baskets you will find contributions from many local artisans and businesses, passes for BC Ferries and even an espresso machine in one.

The community is invited to meet the walkers anywhere along their route to show their support and contribute donations into the big yellow wheelbarrow. Also, there is the opportunity to pledge any of the walkers with a sponsor sheet.

Their route will follow the old highway with a number of different rest stops, where the public can connect with the walkers. The Fanny Bay Inn will prepare the members and volunteers for the journey with some coffee then on to Buckley Bay and Just Like Mom’s Bakery. The walkers will travel through Union Bay where they will stop for lunch at the Market around 1 p.m., then a quick refresh at Roy’s Towne Pub as they travel through Royston on to Courtenay. Walkers will pit-stop at the Whistle Stop Pub before finally making their way downtown along Cliffe Avenue to the Sid Williams Theatre.

For more information on the Wheelbarrow Walk, raffle tickets or making your pledge, please contact Jacquie Miller at 250-898-7515.

The 47th CVCDA Children’s Telethon will air live on Shaw TV Channel 4 or available at CVCDA.ca for streaming from noon to 8 p.m. And of course, you can once again join us in person this year at the Sid Williams Theatre.

All funds raised stay right here in the Comox Valley supporting children, youth and adults with diverse abilities and their families. Last year, more than 1,000 Comox Valley children and their families used services at the CVCDA. All of the CVCDA’s programs are designed to not only enrich the lives of the people who access these services but also to contribute to a stronger Comox Valley that welcomes and includes everyone who lives here.

