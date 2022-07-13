Victor Ford raised $1,245 for the Comox Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society through sales of displays he created. He is pictured above donating the money at a Sunday barbecue. Photo supplied

Victor Ford raised $1,245 for the Comox Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society through sales of displays he created. He is pictured above donating the money at a Sunday barbecue. Photo supplied

Baynes Sound Lions supports Ukrainian refugees

The Baynes Sound Lions raised more than $1,000, through the sales of displays created by club member Victor Ford, to support refugees from Ukraine.

The displays contain Ukrainian and Canadian flags, and a donation can.

“I have three little displays with a bunch of flags,” said Ford, who ordered 400 small flags from eBay.

For a couple of months, the club placed the displays around town, starting at the Fanny Bay Inn and the Union Bay Market, and then at the Canco Station, Roy’s Towne Pub, and the Crown & Anchor. They were sold by donation.

Ford presented the Comox Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society with a cheque for $1,245 at a Sunday barbecue. He also donated two flag displays to help the society raise more money.


