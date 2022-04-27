BC Cancer Foundation canvassers going door-to-door in Courtenay and Comox

BC Cancer Foundation door-to-door canvassers are in Comox and Courtenay, to introduce local residents to the BC Cancer Foundation and its monthly donor program.

Monthly donations support life-saving cancer research and innovations to patient care taking place at BC Cancer, helping to change outcomes for people facing cancer across B.C.

For security and safety purposes, all canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests.

Canvassers are equipped with masks, and will maintain at least six feet of distance when interacting with you at your door.

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers will invite you to take part in the monthly giving program only and will not accept cash at the door. After signing up for monthly giving, you will receive an email confirmation immediately.

The BC Cancer Foundation is the fundraising partner of BC Cancer. Every dollar raised stays at BC Cancer to advance research and enhance care for the people of B.C.

If you have questions about our door-to-door program, monthly giving program, or a fundraiser in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.

