BC Children’s Hospital 2022 lottery features Courtenay home as a grand prize option

This 1,983 sq. ft. furnished Crown Isle home is part of a $2.6 million grand prize option in the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation 2022 Dream Lottery. Photo supplied

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has officially launched its 2022 Dream Lottery, and one of the grand prize options is a Courtenay home.

The 1,983 sq. ft. furnished Crown Isle home has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The prize package includes a $50,000 Design Therapy furniture package, a 2022 Audi eTron Progressiv Quattro, $5,000 Crown Isle Pro Shop/Clubhouse credit, and $1.3 million cash. The total grand prize package is worth more than $2.6 million.

The Crown Isle home is one of eight grand prize choices in the lottery.

Other prizes include homes in South Surrey (two options), Vancouver, Sooke, Kelowna, and Vernon, as well as a cash option of $2.3 million, tax-free.

There are also numerous subsidiary prizes, including an early bird option of either a 25-foot motorhome and $50,000 cash; a 600 sq. ft. suite at Watermark Beach Resort in Osoyoos; or $250,000 cash – as well as 50 additional early bird prizes of $1,000 each.

Tickets are three for $100, six for $175, nine for $250, or 20 for $500.

There is also a total of $348,000 to be won in daily cash draws, in the Daily Cash PLUS draws. Tickets for that are two for $25, or six for $50.

You can also support the lottery by buying a 50/50 PLUS ticket, for your chance at a jackpot that could grow to more than $2.3 million.

Tickets for the 50/50 are $15 for two, $30 for six, or a 16-pack for $60.

Tickets for any of the three lotteries are available online at tickets.bcchildren.com, in person at participating London Drugs stores (as of July 13) and at Save-On Foods (July 20), or by phone, at 1-888-888-1567.

Ticket sales run until midnight Oct. 13, or until they are sold out.

BC Children’s Hospital is the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children and youth. It’s one of the few pediatric medical and teaching facilities in Canada with an acute care centre, research institute, mental health facility, and rehabilitation centre all in one place. BC Children’s provides specialized care, innovative therapies, and pediatric expertise for BC’s kids, including the sickest and most seriously injured.

ALSO: $15-million winning B.C. lottery ticket remains unclaimed

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtenaylottery