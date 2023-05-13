BC Hydro to conduct siren and strobe testing along Puntledge River May 16-18

BC Hydro is advising the community of its annual public warning system tests that will take place from May 16 to May 18 along the Puntledge River.

“With the ongoing higher river flows in place from the snowmelt, we are extending our current public safety advisory to please stay away from the river system through May 18,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson. “Temporary signage advising of the siren tests will be placed along the river system. Temporary danger signage advising of the high flow conditions are already in place.

“Public safety is very important to BC Hydro, and it’s one of the primary reasons why we communicate regularly about our Puntledge River operations. Awareness of the potential hazards from the Puntledge River hydroelectric system is through our public warning system. The sirens and strobe lights are placed along the Puntledge River from the Comox Dam to Puntledge Park, and will engage to warn of river flow increases. Permanent river safety signage is in place to advise what the siren sound means, and when heard, to move out of the river channel.”

The testing is part of a regular maintenance schedule to ensure all equipment is working properly.

“We will manually test each siren on May 16,” said Watson. “Each siren may engage for a few minutes. If any adjustments or repairs are needed they will be made on May 17. The actual full siren system test will take place on May 18 with a pulse of water released from Comox Dam. BC Hydro staff will also be along the river to monitor the warning system.”

This test is a reminder that this is a hydroelectric system where river flows may change quickly, whether planned or unplanned. With the warm weather, people will begin to gravitate to water to cool off and enjoy the summer. About 500 people may be along the Puntledge River system at any given time on a summer day. Only 15 to 30 centimetres of fast-flowing water is enough to knock a person off their feet.

The Puntledge River hydroelectric system includes the Comox Dam, which impounds the Comox Lake Reservoir, where the water released travels 3.7 kilometres down to the Puntledge River Diversion Dam. From there, a minimum fish habitat flow is provided down the river with the majority of water directed down a five-kilometre penstock to the generating station.

