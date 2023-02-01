BC-Yukon Division of CCB hosting pair of webinars during White Cane Week

The Canadian Council of the Blind White Cane Week is the first full week in February each year. In 2023 White Cane Week will run Feb. 5-11. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

The Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB) White Cane Week is the first full week of February every year.

In 2023, that week is Feb. 5-11, and the BC-Yukon Division is recognizing the week by presenting a pair of Zoom webinars on Feb. 5 and 10 (start time 1 p.m. both dates).

The Feb. 5 webinar, “About the CCB,” is hosted by Fraser Hiltz, and features CCB national president, Jim Tokos.

The link is https://bit.ly/3WFAKiX

The Feb. 10 webinar, hosted by Darren Douma, is a two-part session. “History of the White Cane” features Terry Pipkey, a member of the BC Blind Curling Championship-winning team from Prince George. Pipkey’s team won the championship on Jan. 7, and will now represent B.C. at the Western Canada Championships in Winnipeg at the beginning of March.

The second part of the Feb. 10 webinar, titled “My Story,” features Ruth Bieber – a visually impaired artist who lives in Kelowna.

The aforementioned link works for both webinars.

To attend a webinar by phone, dial 1-855-703-8985 (toll free). Meeting ID: 864 7784 4325. Passcode: 214302

For more information on either of these seminars, email ccbbc-yukondivision@telus.net or call Pat Chicquen at 250-339-3904.

