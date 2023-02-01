The Canadian Council of the Blind White Cane Week is the first full week in February each year. In 2023 White Cane Week will run Feb. 5-11. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

The Canadian Council of the Blind White Cane Week is the first full week in February each year. In 2023 White Cane Week will run Feb. 5-11. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

BC-Yukon Division of CCB hosting pair of webinars during White Cane Week

The Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB) White Cane Week is the first full week of February every year.

In 2023, that week is Feb. 5-11, and the BC-Yukon Division is recognizing the week by presenting a pair of Zoom webinars on Feb. 5 and 10 (start time 1 p.m. both dates).

The Feb. 5 webinar, “About the CCB,” is hosted by Fraser Hiltz, and features CCB national president, Jim Tokos.

The link is https://bit.ly/3WFAKiX

The Feb. 10 webinar, hosted by Darren Douma, is a two-part session. “History of the White Cane” features Terry Pipkey, a member of the BC Blind Curling Championship-winning team from Prince George. Pipkey’s team won the championship on Jan. 7, and will now represent B.C. at the Western Canada Championships in Winnipeg at the beginning of March.

The second part of the Feb. 10 webinar, titled “My Story,” features Ruth Bieber – a visually impaired artist who lives in Kelowna.

The aforementioned link works for both webinars.

To attend a webinar by phone, dial 1-855-703-8985 (toll free). Meeting ID: 864 7784 4325. Passcode: 214302

For more information on either of these seminars, email ccbbc-yukondivision@telus.net or call Pat Chicquen at 250-339-3904.

Comox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox Valley Art Gallery’s Youth Media Project screening films at Sid Williams

Just Posted

“Perspectives” is a free screening of local youth films that will take place at the Sid William’s Theatre at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Photo by Mackai Sharp
Comox Valley Art Gallery’s Youth Media Project screening films at Sid Williams

The John Howard Society of North Island is looking for volunteer mentors for KidStart. Photo by Bluetree Photography
Comox Valley KidStart mentoring program needs volunteers

Grace Mukadzambo is a Courtenay resident who was to be deported to her native Zimbabwe, but the deportation order has been cancelled. Paul Bozenich photo
Courtenay resident facing deportation receives 11th hour reprieve

Helleborus x ballardiae ‘HGC Pink Frost’ will typically show early buds in February. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: A repeat warning on Black Death virus