Be a Santa to a Senior kicks off in Courtenay

As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead encourages Courtenay and Campbell River residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Tracie Robertson, owner of the Courtenay and Campbell River Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”

This year, program co-ordinators hope to collect 300 gifts for 300 local older adults. This is the program’s second year in the area.

To participate, shoppers can look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree at the Home Instead office at 130 B 19th St. in Courtenay. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display. Shoppers can buy the gift and return it wrapped or unwrapped to the location with the ornament attached. Ornaments are available until Monday, Dec. 12. Gifts will be delivered in time for the holidays.

“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it’s about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” said Robertson. “There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program, with support from businesses, non-profits, retailers, volunteers, and community members. Home Instead has partnered with the Comox Valley Senior’s Society and Cumberland Lodge to help with gift collection and distribution.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.2 million gifts, and brightened the season for more than 750,000 older adults nationwide.

FMI: BeaSantatoaSenior.ca or call (250) 338-0554.

To learn more about helping older adults in Courtenay and Campbell River, visit imreadytocare.com.

Comox ValleySanta Claus