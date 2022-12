Esther Bieber at the wrapping table at the Home Instead office in Courtenay. The Be a Santa to a Senior Program delivers donated gifts to Cumberland Lodge residents, and to the Comox Valley Senior Support Society. Scott Stanfield photo

Volunteers and employees at the Home Instead office in Courtenay were wrapping donated gifts Wednesday to be delivered to local seniors in time for the holidays.

The community has donated books, games, toiletry items and clothing to the Be a Santa to a Senior Program that serves residents in the Comox Valley and Campbell River area. Gifts will be delivered to residents Cumberland Lodge and to the Comox Valley Senior Support Society.

About 110 gifts have been donated to the program.

READ: Be a Santa to a Senior kicks off in Courtenay

ChristmasCourtenay