Bells of Remembrance to emanate from the HMCS Alberni Museum and Memorial

Bells will be ringing throughout the day, Nov. 11 at the HMCS Alberni Museum and Memorial (5-625 Cliffe Ave., Courtenay).

The museum will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with a temporary closure at 10:30 a.m. to accommodate the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Courtenay cenotaph (the museum will reopen upon the conclusion of the ceremony).

The HAMM Bell of Remembrance will be available for anyone to come and ring for their own personal act of remembrance.

The Bells of Peace ceremony also returns for public involvement, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will take place at 4:45 p.m.

The public is invited to help ring the Bell of Remembrance and read the names of 100 service men and women who have given the supreme sacrifice as well as ring the bell in their loved ones’ names.