Black Creek open its new community centre pavilion

Black Creek Community Association executive members Ian Doe and Chris McPhedran cut the ribbon at the new pavilion. Photo by Mike ChouinardBlack Creek Community Association executive members Ian Doe and Chris McPhedran cut the ribbon at the new pavilion. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Studio North dancers helped open the new pavilion. Photo by Mike ChouinardStudio North dancers helped open the new pavilion. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Ruth Rae (left) led the Black Creek Ukulele Club through some old favourites at the opening of the pavilion at the community centre. Photo by Mike ChouinardRuth Rae (left) led the Black Creek Ukulele Club through some old favourites at the opening of the pavilion at the community centre. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Black Creek Community Association chair and facilities director Jerry Griffin hosted the opening ceremony. Photo by Mike ChouinardBlack Creek Community Association chair and facilities director Jerry Griffin hosted the opening ceremony. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Many community construction projects have seen costs skyrocket and timelines drag these last couple of years due to pandemic uncertainty.

This hasn’t been the case for the new Black Creek Community Centre Pavilion.

During the official opening Saturday afternoon, board chair and facilities director Jerry Griffin credited contractor George Wiebe of Sturdi Construction for working hard to find the right materials and finish the job on time.

“We are on time, under budget. We have our contingency money,” he said. “He was unbelievable.”

RELATED STORY: Renovations begin at Black Creek Community Centre

The groundbreaking ceremony took place back in March.

As well as Wiebe, Griffin credited the province and the others on the community board for making the project a reality, without the community having to come up with matching funds.

“These kinds of grants don’t come along every often,” he said.

The site is a covered, 3,000-square-foot open air centre that will allow the community to host a range of events, from dances to classes, without worrying about air quality during a pandemic yet still have a roof over everyone’s heads.

“Today’s a special day for us here,” Griffin said. “We have a lot to celebrate.”

He also outlined the history of the community centre, which started with some farmers moving a one-room school building back in the 1950s before the centre evolved over the years. The community, Griffin added, can now look forward to learning how best it can use the new facility.

“We’re always looking for ideas and input from the community,” he added.

For the opening ceremony, executive members Ian Doe and Chris McPhedran cut the ribbon to open the site officially.

There was food and other refreshments available, along with entertainment throughout the day, starting with the Studio North dance team and ending with Edwin Grieve and his family band. Other acts scheduled for the day included the ukulele club, a magician and a martial arts performance.

Griffin also pointed out later something he forget to mention at the opening — a surprise buried at the site during the construction of the pavilion.

“We put in a time capsule under the slab,” he said, adding that while there is no set time to open it, whoever does at whatever point in the future will find items like a flyer from the grocery store, the calendar of events from the speedway and even a bottle of spirits.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comox Valley

Previous story
Crowds come out for Market Day in downtown Courtenay

Just Posted

Black Creek Community Association executive members Ian Doe and Chris McPhedran cut the ribbon at the new pavilion. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Black Creek open its new community centre pavilion

Dance partners were swingin’ round and round at the squaredancing, just one of the many atttractions at Market Day in downtown Courtenay on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Crowds come out for Market Day in downtown Courtenay

Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP
Black Creek’s Levins finishes historic 4th, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

A retired professor from the Comox Valley has been fighting for more access for birdwatching in the Fairy Creek area, especially when it comes to being able to identify threatened species. Photo supplied
Birder Royann Petrell fights for more access in Fairy Creek