Father John Stephens blesses a dog during a small outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at St. John’s Shaughnessy Anglican Church in Vancouver, in 2020. The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology, is recognized by churches on (or near) Oct. 4 and to commemorate his life pets are blessed on the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Father John Stephens blesses a dog during a small outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at St. John’s Shaughnessy Anglican Church in Vancouver, in 2020. The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology, is recognized by churches on (or near) Oct. 4 and to commemorate his life pets are blessed on the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Blessing of pets at St. John the Divine in Courtenay

Pets play an important role in our lives. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m., St. John the Divine Anglican Church will have a blessing of pets, in recognition of the Feast of St Francis of Assisi (Oct. 4). The church ministry will give thanks to God for our animals and bless them. Each pet will be individually blessed. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Photographs may also be brought to honour pets that prefer not to travel.

Everyone is welcome. Encourage your friends and relatives to attend.

St. John the Divine Anglican is located at 579 5th Street, Courtenay.

Comox ValleyPetsReligion

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Having fun and raising money the bottom line of music trivia tournament

Just Posted

Downtown Courtenay. Black Press file photo
Off The Page: Talking municipal elections with… business leaders

Canadian actor Will Arnett is narrating Island of the Sea Wolves, a docuseries that explores natural life on Vancouver Island, set for release on Netflix in October. Screenshot/Island of the Sea Wolves.
Will Arnett narrating Netflix docuseries on Vancouver Island

’Tempesta Filiale 3’ is one of the Elaine Prodor creations that will be at Cumberland’s Gallery @ Weird Church in October.
The Gallery @ Weird Church in Cumberland holding contemporary art show

An Oct. 7 all candidates forum at the K’ómoks First Nation band hall, at 3330 Comox Road, Courtenay will focus on the social determinants of health. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley all-candidates forums will focus on social determinants of health

Pop-up banner image