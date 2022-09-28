Blessing of pets at St. John the Divine in Courtenay

Father John Stephens blesses a dog during a small outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at St. John’s Shaughnessy Anglican Church in Vancouver, in 2020. The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology, is recognized by churches on (or near) Oct. 4 and to commemorate his life pets are blessed on the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Pets play an important role in our lives. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m., St. John the Divine Anglican Church will have a blessing of pets, in recognition of the Feast of St Francis of Assisi (Oct. 4). The church ministry will give thanks to God for our animals and bless them. Each pet will be individually blessed. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Photographs may also be brought to honour pets that prefer not to travel.

Everyone is welcome. Encourage your friends and relatives to attend.

St. John the Divine Anglican is located at 579 5th Street, Courtenay.

