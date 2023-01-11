Gardening guru Brian Minter is the first Comox Valley Horticultural Society presenter of 2023. (Photo by Edward Hitchins)

Brian Minter guest speaker at next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting

BC’s very own ‘Gardening Guru,’ Brian Minter, will be the first Zoom presenter of 2023 for the Comox Valley Horticultural Society, on Monday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m.

His topic will be ‘New and Exciting Trends in Gardening from Europe.’

In 2019, Minter travelled to the world’s largest horticultural show in Essen, Germany. There he visited some of the world’s leading garden centres and high-tech greenhouse growers. He discovered along the way how much further ahead Europe is than North America when it comes to the introduction of new plants, design concepts and display merchandising. In his presentation, Minter will share many of the exciting new plants and ideas that he saw, to inspire both your indoor and outdoor collections.

Minter’s gardening knowledge comes from decades of hands-on experience and running the Minter Country Gardens with his wife in Chilliwack. He continually researches the latest industry developments and consults with gardeners both locally and internationally. With a BA from UBC, Minter has recently been inducted in the Gardening Writers Hall of Fame and is a master gardener.

Wishing to attend? Advanced registration is required for both members and non-members. Current members will receive a separate Zoom invitation. Registration for non-members ($5.50) is simple – visit www.comoxvalleyhortsociety.ca by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, as it requires two days to process. As well, CVHS 2023 memberships are now available to purchase from the website or download a registration form and mail it in.

